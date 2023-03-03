Washington St. 93, Washington 84

Gueye 7-11 1-2 15, Jakimovski 3-10 3-4 12, Rodman 6-9 2-3 16, Bamba 13-20 7-7 36, Powell 4-11 0-0 11, Mullins 1-4 0-1 3, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Houinsou 0-1 0-0 0, J.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 13-17 93.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships