Washington St. 67, Stanford 63

Gueye 6-8 2-4 15, Jakimovski 3-6 2-4 11, Rodman 1-3 2-2 4, Bamba 9-14 0-0 22, Powell 3-11 0-0 9, Mullins 1-3 0-0 3, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 7-12 67.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships