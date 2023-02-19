Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Washington St. 67, Oregon St. 57

Beers 7-9 1-2 15, Gardiner 6-9 2-2 17, Blacklock 2-7 0-0 6, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Yeaney 4-12 0-1 8, Mitrovic 2-4 0-0 4, Aaron 1-2 0-2 2, Mannen 1-4 0-0 3, Marotte 0-1 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-2 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 1-10 0-2 2, Totals 24-60 3-9 57

WASHINGTON ST. (18-9)

Motuga 2-7 2-2 7, Murekatete 8-14 3-3 19, Leger-Walker 6-17 2-2 15, Teder 3-8 0-2 9, Wallack 4-10 1-2 10, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 1-1 0-0 3, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 1-6 0-0 2, Clarke 0-3 2-2 2, Totals 25-67 10-13 67

Oregon St. 12 15 18 12 57
Washington St. 19 12 22 14 67

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-16 (Gardiner 3-4, Blacklock 2-4, Yeaney 0-2, Mannen 1-3, Marotte 0-1, von Oelhoffen 0-2), Washington St. 7-24 (Motuga 1-4, Leger-Walker 1-6, Teder 3-7, Wallack 1-3, Gardner 1-1, Sarver 0-1, Tuhina 0-2). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (von Oelhoffen 3, Yeaney 3), Washington St. 11 (Leger-Walker 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 41 (Beers 10), Washington St. 42 (Murekatete 9). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 11, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,500.

More for you
Written By