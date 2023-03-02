Washington St. 61, California 49

Lutje Schipholt 1-7 3-4 5, Tuitele 1-2 0-2 2, Curry 6-11 3-6 16, Martin 1-6 0-0 2, McIntosh 1-8 0-0 2, Langarita 0-1 0-0 0, Onyiah 5-8 0-0 10, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 4-6 2-2 10, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-51 8-14 49
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships