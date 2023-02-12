Skip to main content
Sports

Washington St. 56, Washington 51

Brooks 4-16 0-0 8, Meah 4-7 3-4 11, Bajema 1-6 0-0 2, Fuller 0-2 0-2 0, Menifield 1-8 2-3 4, Williams 4-8 2-3 12, Bey 3-7 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 19-56 9-14 51.

WASHINGTON ST. (11-15)

Gueye 6-14 4-7 17, Jakimovski 1-6 0-1 3, Rodman 1-8 2-2 4, Bamba 5-14 8-10 20, Powell 2-11 0-0 6, Mullins 2-5 0-1 6, Houinsou 0-0 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 14-21 56.

Halftime_Washington St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Washington 4-18 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3), Washington St. 8-30 (Mullins 2-4, Bamba 2-5, Powell 2-10, Gueye 1-3, Jakimovski 1-5, Rodman 0-3). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Meah 11), Washington St. 42 (Gueye 15). Assists_Washington 8 (Fuller, Menifield, Bey 2), Washington St. 12 (Powell 4). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Washington St. 18.

More for you
Written By