Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|Division 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Federal Way (8)
|19-1
|89
|1
|2. Mount Si
|18-2
|79
|2
|3. Curtis (1)
|18-3
|74
|3
|4. Olympia
|18-3
|63
|4
|5. Gonzaga Prep
|16-3
|49
|6
|6. Tahoma
|16-3
|39
|T7
|7. Skyline
|16-3
|36
|5
|8. Richland
|15-2
|30
|T7
|9. Kentridge
|15-4
|16
|T7
|10. Woodinville
|16-4
|8
|10