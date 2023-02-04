Washington 70, California 54

Lutje Schipholt 7-13 5-6 19, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 2-11 1-2 6, Martin 3-12 1-2 8, McIntosh 1-5 0-0 2, Bush 0-1 2-2 2, Langarita 1-3 0-0 2, Onyiah 3-4 0-0 6, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-3 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-59 9-12 54
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson