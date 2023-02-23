Washington 65, California 56

Brooks 9-14 5-6 24, Meah 2-2 2-4 6, Bajema 1-5 2-4 5, Bey 0-4 2-2 2, Menifield 6-11 3-6 16, Johnson 4-12 1-4 10, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 15-26 65.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships