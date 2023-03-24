Washington 136, San Antonio 124

Bates-Diop 8-13 0-2 20, Johnson 11-17 5-9 30, Mamukelashvili 5-8 0-0 10, Branham 7-15 0-0 15, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Champagnie 5-8 1-1 12, McDermott 6-14 3-3 18, Graham 2-8 0-0 5, Wesley 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 51-101 9-15 124.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships