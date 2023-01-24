Washington 127, Dallas 126

Kispert 4-10 4-4 14, Kuzma 12-23 4-5 30, Gafford 2-3 5-8 9, Beal 7-17 6-9 22, Morris 5-9 2-2 13, Avdija 3-5 9-11 15, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 3-5 0-0 8, Wright 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 42-83 32-41 127.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson