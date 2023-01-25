Washington 108, Houston 103

Kispert 2-8 2-2 7, Kuzma 12-25 4-5 33, Gafford 3-6 3-5 9, Beal 7-17 3-4 17, Wright 2-6 0-0 5, Avdija 4-13 1-2 10, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Carey Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Barton 2-5 3-3 8, Goodwin 1-4 2-2 5, Nunn 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 39-98 18-23 108.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson