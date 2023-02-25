Wagner 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Fletcher 1-1 2-2 4, B.Brown 4-11 2-4 11, Ezquerra 4-10 0-0 10, Hunt 6-12 3-4 17, Williams 3-9 0-0 6, Price Noel 2-4 0-0 5, Lewis 4-5 0-0 8, J.Brown 2-6 2-2 7, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-12 68.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships