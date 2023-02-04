Skip to main content
W. Kentucky 74, UTEP 69

Frazier 5-9 5-6 17, Onyema 3-7 2-2 8, Solomon 1-5 3-6 5, Givance 6-11 1-3 18, Hardy 6-10 1-2 15, Sibley 1-5 0-1 2, Dos Anjos 1-8 0-0 2, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, D.Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-20 69.

W. KENTUCKY (13-11)

J.Hamilton 2-6 3-3 7, Sharp 2-3 0-2 4, Akot 6-11 0-0 13, McKnight 4-9 6-8 14, Allen 8-15 4-4 25, Rawls 1-4 6-8 8, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Diagne 1-2 0-0 3, Lander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 19-25 74.

Halftime_UTEP 37-33. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 9-24 (Givance 5-6, Frazier 2-4, Hardy 2-4, Solomon 0-1, Sibley 0-3, Dos Anjos 0-6), W. Kentucky 7-20 (Allen 5-8, Diagne 1-2, Akot 1-3, Lander 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-1, J.Hamilton 0-4). Fouled Out_Hardy. Rebounds_UTEP 28 (Solomon 7), W. Kentucky 33 (Sharp 11). Assists_UTEP 9 (Givance 3), W. Kentucky 10 (McKnight 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 25, W. Kentucky 18. A_4,169 (7,326).

