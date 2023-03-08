W. Kentucky 73, UTEP 67

Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Onyema 2-6 0-0 4, Solomon 8-15 2-5 18, Givance 6-14 0-0 15, Hardy 6-15 0-0 16, Lemus 0-2 0-2 0, Kalu 4-7 2-3 10, Sibley 0-2 0-0 0, D.Hamilton 1-2 0-0 2, Zachery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 4-10 67.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships