Virginia Tech 85, Syracuse 70

Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 5-6 1-2 11, Edwards 4-6 1-2 9, Girard 2-8 2-3 7, Mintz 5-12 9-13 21, Taylor 4-9 0-0 12, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 2-2 2, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 17-24 70.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson