Vermont 87, Albany (NY) 68

Veretto 6-8 0-0 16, Duncan 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 5-9 0-0 13, Penn 7-8 2-2 17, Sullivan 6-10 4-5 19, Deloney 6-11 0-1 14, Hurley 0-3 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 2-2 0-0 4, Alamutu 0-1 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Ochoa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 6-8 87.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson