Vermont 81, Binghamton 70

White 2-2 0-0 4, Falko 5-12 4-5 17, Harried 1-10 0-0 3, Petcash 5-11 1-1 13, M.Gibson 11-18 0-0 23, Hinckson 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 27-59 7-8 70.

VERMONT (18-10)

Veretto 5-8 0-0 11, Duncan 1-6 2-4 4, K.Gibson 3-4 0-0 8, Penn 5-11 0-0 10, Sullivan 9-13 9-10 29, Deloney 5-6 2-4 15, Ayo-Faleye 1-3 0-0 2, Hurley 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 29-51 15-20 81.

Halftime_Vermont 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 9-18 (Falko 3-5, Hinckson 2-3, Petcash 2-4, Harried 1-2, M.Gibson 1-4), Vermont 8-13 (Deloney 3-4, K.Gibson 2-2, Sullivan 2-3, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Penn 0-1). Fouled Out_Harried. Rebounds_Binghamton 26 (Harried, Hinckson 7), Vermont 30 (Duncan 9). Assists_Binghamton 14 (Harried 4), Vermont 11 (Duncan 6). Total Fouls_Binghamton 19, Vermont 13. A_2,299 (3,266).

