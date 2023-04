Los Angeles 0 2 0 — 2 Vegas 4 1 0 — 5

First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 14 (Barbashev, Stephenson), 2:54. 2, Vegas, Barbashev 16 (Stephenson), 3:56. 3, Vegas, Stephenson 15 (Kessel, Whitecloud), 6:07. 4, Vegas, Roy 14 (Eichel, Pietrangelo), 11:23 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Boarding), 8:28; Vegas bench, served by Amadio (Instigator), 8:28; MacEwen, LA (Fighting), 8:28; Hague, LV (Fighting), 8:28; Hague, LV (Instigator), 8:28.