VCU 80, Fordham 61

Moore 0-4 4-4 4, Novitskyi 2-2 0-0 4, Charlton 1-4 0-0 2, Quisenberry 4-9 6-7 15, Richardson 7-14 1-2 21, Rose 3-6 1-3 7, Tsimbila 1-5 0-0 2, Gray 1-8 1-3 3, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-4 0-0 3, Dean 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 13-19 61.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson