Vanderbilt 88, Texas A&M 79

Malone 3-5 3-3 9, Patty 9-10 2-2 21, Bowles 2-5 2-2 8, Kay Kay Green 7-9 1-1 17, Kindred 1-4 0-0 2, Barker 2-6 5-6 9, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hylton 4-10 0-0 9, Jones 1-4 2-3 4, Petticord 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 15-17 79

Chambers 4-7 3-3 11, Sacha Washington 2-8 2-2 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Garraud 3-7 2-2 10, Harbison 14-19 11-13 41, Allen 3-5 0-1 8, LaChance 1-2 3-4 6, Demi Washington 1-3 0-2 3, Totals 29-54 21-27 88

Texas A&M 18 14 24 23 — 79 Vanderbilt 15 25 32 16 — 88

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 6-19 (Patty 1-1, Bowles 2-5, K.Green 2-2, Kindred 0-1, Barker 0-2, Hylton 1-3, Jones 0-3, Petticord 0-2), Vanderbilt 9-20 (Brown 1-3, Garraud 2-6, Harbison 2-4, Allen 2-4, LaChance 1-2, D.Washington 1-1). Assists_Texas A&M 18 (K.Green 4, Hylton 4), Vanderbilt 14 (Garraud 6). Fouled Out_Texas A&M K.Green, Vanderbilt Chambers, S.Washington. Rebounds_Texas A&M 32 (Barker 9), Vanderbilt 24 (Chambers 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 27, Vanderbilt 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,376.