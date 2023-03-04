UTEP 77, Middle Tennessee 65

Dishman 2-9 2-4 6, Bufford 4-7 0-0 11, King 6-10 0-1 13, Lawrence 2-6 2-2 8, Weston 3-7 4-7 11, Lenard 3-5 0-0 6, Porter 1-4 0-0 2, Coleman-Jones 2-4 2-5 6, Millin 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-19 65.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships