Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 58

Fuller 5-7 0-0 10, Bandaogo 3-14 2-5 8, Darthard 5-11 7-8 19, Harmon 4-12 2-2 10, Woodbury 4-12 3-4 11, Ceaser 2-4 0-0 5, Nield 2-5 0-0 4, Small 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 14-19 67.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson