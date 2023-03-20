Utah 128, Sacramento 120

Barnes 5-11 4-5 16, Murray 8-16 0-0 22, Sabonis 4-11 3-4 11, Edwards 2-4 2-2 6, Fox 14-21 3-4 37, Lyles 1-6 0-0 3, Metu 1-3 2-3 4, Davis 0-4 1-2 1, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 4-15 4-5 15. Totals 41-97 19-25 120.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships