UNC-Wilmington 79, Hofstra 73, OT

Kelly 4-7 0-1 9, White 6-14 8-12 21, Harden-Hayes 7-8 1-2 17, Newby 4-12 7-7 17, Phillips 1-4 1-2 3, Farrar 4-9 0-0 9, J.Thomas 0-3 3-3 3, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 20-27 79.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships