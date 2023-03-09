UCF 76, SMU 70

Odigie 3-10 4-4 10, Williamson 5-8 0-0 10, Nutall 3-6 3-3 12, Phelps 9-24 2-3 21, Smith 3-5 1-1 7, Wright 2-4 0-0 6, Njie 1-1 2-2 4, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-2 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 12-13 70.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships