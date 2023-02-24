UC Santa Barbara 78, Long Beach St. 73

George 5-9 0-0 11, L.Traore 8-12 1-1 17, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, A.Traore 5-8 2-4 12, Tsohonis 8-15 0-0 16, Hunter 1-6 2-2 4, Stroud 2-3 0-0 4, Rotegaard 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 32-57 5-7 73.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships