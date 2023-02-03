Skip to main content
UC Santa Barbara 68, Cal Poly 62

Koroma 6-12 1-2 13, Stevenson 4-6 2-2 12, Franklin 2-3 0-0 4, Sanders 3-10 3-4 11, Taylor 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 3-7 5-6 12, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 11-14 62.

UC SANTA BARBARA (18-3)

Kelly 4-6 0-1 8, Norris 5-10 6-6 18, Mitchell 5-7 6-10 16, Pierre-Louis 1-3 3-8 5, Sanni 4-6 1-2 9, Wishart 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 3-5 0-0 9, Keat Tong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-40 16-27 68.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 7-14 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 6-12 (Anderson 3-5, Norris 2-5, Wishart 1-1, Pierre-Louis 0-1). Fouled Out_Sanders, Taylor. Rebounds_Cal Poly 26 (Koroma 8), UC Santa Barbara 21 (Kelly 6). Assists_Cal Poly 12 (Taylor 4), UC Santa Barbara 14 (Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 21, UC Santa Barbara 17. A_3,942 (5,600).

