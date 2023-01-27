UC Santa Barbara 65, Hawaii 64

Kelly 4-9 0-0 8, Norris 2-4 0-0 4, Mitchell 8-17 7-8 24, Pierre-Louis 3-5 0-2 6, Sanni 1-6 1-2 3, Anderson 5-7 0-0 13, Wishart 2-5 0-0 5, Keat Tong 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 8-12 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson