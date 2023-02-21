UC Riverside 96, CS Northridge 76

Olbrich 9-13 2-3 22, Turner 3-7 0-0 8, Cameron 5-5 0-0 14, Pullin 5-10 5-6 15, Tattersall 2-5 1-2 6, Pickens 3-7 2-4 10, Salaridze 4-6 0-1 8, Hartwell 2-6 0-0 5, Martinez 3-4 2-3 8, Olabode 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-64 12-19 96.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson