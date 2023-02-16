UC Riverside 88, Long Beach St. 76

George 1-4 1-2 3, L.Traore 4-7 7-8 15, Jones 3-7 0-0 8, A.Traore 4-8 1-1 9, Tsohonis 8-16 8-9 26, Hunter 3-9 0-2 7, Stroud 3-3 2-2 8, Rotegaard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 19-24 76.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson