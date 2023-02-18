UC Riverside 74, UC Santa Barbara 63

Kelly 11-16 0-0 22, Norris 4-8 0-0 10, Mitchell 2-10 4-4 8, Pierre-Louis 4-8 1-1 10, Wishart 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 4-8 0-0 8, Kukic 1-1 3-3 5, Belic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 8-8 63.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson