UC Irvine 83, UC Riverside 64

Olbrich 7-15 6-9 22, Turner 3-6 0-0 8, Cameron 4-10 0-0 11, Pullin 4-11 4-6 12, Tattersall 2-6 0-0 5, Hartwell 1-7 0-0 2, Salaridze 0-1 2-4 2, Martinez 0-2 1-2 1, Pickens 0-1 1-2 1, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 14-23 64.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson