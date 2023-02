SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 20 points and UC Davis beat Cal Poly 58-52 on Saturday, handing the Mustangs their 17th straight loss.

Pepper made three 3-pointers and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (17-12, 10-7 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Leo DeBruhl scored 11.