UC Davis 93, Long Beach St. 92, 2OT

George 7-14 2-5 18, Rotegaard 2-9 0-1 6, L.Traore 9-17 4-4 22, Hunter 5-13 3-6 15, A.Traore 6-7 4-7 16, Jones 2-11 2-4 7, Stroud 4-5 0-0 8, Tsohonis 0-3 0-0 0, Monson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 15-27 92.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships