UC Davis 79, CS Bakersfield 58

Anigwe 1-2 6-12 8, Adebayo 7-8 0-0 14, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 5-5 13, Pepper 9-12 4-5 28, Milling 1-4 2-4 4, Lose 1-3 0-0 3, DeBruhl 1-3 0-0 3, Rocak 0-0 1-2 1, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, Lambey 1-1 0-0 3, Manu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-41 18-28 79.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson