UAB 70, Rice 52

Buffen 8-16 2-2 20, Jemison 4-9 2-4 10, L.Brewer 8-14 2-3 20, Gaines 2-12 8-8 13, Lovan 1-4 0-0 2, Toney 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 1-1 0-2 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 14-19 70.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson