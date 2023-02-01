Tulane 74, SMU 52

Odigie 2-5 2-2 6, Williamson 1-4 1-2 3, Nutall 8-14 2-3 23, Phelps 3-11 0-2 7, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 1-2 0-0 3, Todorovic 1-6 1-2 4, Ambrose-Hylton 2-3 0-2 4, Agunanne 0-2 1-2 1, Njie 0-0 1-3 1, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 8-18 52.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson