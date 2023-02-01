Skip to main content
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Adventist Academy 57, Pacific Christian Academy 39

Bush 65, Eastside Prep 59

Clallam Bay 61, Chief Kitsap Academy 26

Colfax 70, Asotin 29

Concordia Christian 37, Rainier Christian 26

Curtis 91, Emerald Ridge 46

Darrington 37, Concrete 34

Enumclaw 72, Fife 54

Hoquiam 65, Eatonville 52

Lopez 53, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 48

Mead 64, Central Valley 44

Mercer Island 76, Juanita 42

Mount Vernon Christian 56, La Conner 31

Mt. Spokane 67, University 35

Napavine 71, Toledo 55

North Kitsap 74, Bremerton 44

North Thurston 73, Gig Harbor 58

Oakesdale 52, Wilbur-Creston 49

Orcas Island 74, Friday Harbor 50

Pullman 80, Shadle Park 51

Richland 80, Southridge 41

Shelton 87, Aberdeen 55

Shoreline Christian 47, Providence Classical Christian 33

Timberline 83, Peninsula 51

Tumwater 48, Black Hills 16

Union 83, Battle Ground 56

Vashon Island 53, Klahowya 36

W. F. West 67, Centralia 43

West Valley (Spokane) 64, East Valley (Spokane) 56

Willapa Valley 73, Washington School For The Deaf 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press