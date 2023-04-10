Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 71 37.4 630-1313 .480 93-287 367-474 .774 1720 24.2
VanVleet 69 36.7 437-1112 .393 207-606 254-283 .898 1335 19.3
Trent 66 32.1 405-935 .433 166-450 172-205 .839 1148 17.4
Anunoby 67 35.6 421-885 .476 142-367 140-167 .838 1124 16.8
Barnes 77 34.8 463-1016 .456 63-224 190-246 .772 1179 15.3
Poeltl 26 27.2 150-230 .652 0-0 41-72 .569 341 13.1
Boucher 76 20.0 261-529 .493 62-189 128-168 .762 712 9.4
Achiuwa 55 20.7 196-404 .485 29-108 87-124 .702 508 9.2
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Banton 31 9.0 55-130 .423 15-51 17-24 .708 142 4.6
Flynn 53 13.0 87-242 .360 47-133 25-33 .758 246 4.6
Barton 16 13.2 28-79 .354 14-42 2-2 1.000 72 4.5
Young 54 14.7 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.4
Koloko 58 13.8 72-150 .480 1-12 37-59 .627 182 3.1
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Dowtin 25 10.4 25-57 .439 5-16 6-9 .667 61 2.4
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Harper 9 5.3 8-16 .500 3-9 1-1 1.000 20 2.2
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
Wieskamp 9 5.6 3-14 .214 3-12 0-0 .000 9 1.0
TEAM 82 241.5 3434-7489 .459 880-2626 1506-1922 .784 9254 112.9
OPPONENTS 82 241.5 3312-6752 .491 1001-2676 1508-1893 .797 9133 111.4
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 131 425 556 7.8 415 5.8 228 0 65 169 36
VanVleet 30 250 280 4.1 495 7.2 193 1 123 140 38
Trent 30 143 173 2.6 106 1.6 102 0 104 55 14
Anunoby 95 237 332 5.0 131 2.0 200 0 128 132 50
Barnes 179 333 512 6.6 371 4.8 170 1 83 154 61
Poeltl 84 153 237 9.1 56 2.2 77 0 30 29 34
Boucher 157 264 421 5.5 29 .4 143 0 47 41 64
Achiuwa 100 228 328 6.0 50 .9 102 0 31 59 30
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Banton 11 34 45 1.5 36 1.2 34 0 13 18 13
Flynn 15 61 76 1.4 70 1.3 65 0 21 25 4
Barton 5 21 26 1.6 17 1.1 17 0 11 3 3
Young 71 95 166 3.1 75 1.4 88 0 54 42 5
Koloko 84 87 171 2.9 31 .5 128 1 21 20 57
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Dowtin 6 17 23 .9 31 1.2 13 0 9 5 3
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Harper 3 4 7 .8 4 .4 3 0 0 0 1
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Wieskamp 0 4 4 .4 3 .3 3 0 0 1 0
TEAM 1043 2485 3528 43.0 1961 23.9 1641 3 772 920 424
OPPONENTS 757 2709 3466 42.3 2148 26.2 1604 3 492 1302 376
