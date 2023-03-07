Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|56
|37.5
|498-1048
|.475
|78-228
|310-401
|.773
|1384
|24.7
|VanVleet
|54
|37.0
|342-873
|.392
|162-476
|202-225
|.898
|1048
|19.4
|Trent
|57
|33.1
|367-835
|.440
|150-405
|154-184
|.837
|1038
|18.2
|Anunoby
|52
|35.8
|312-691
|.452
|97-272
|125-151
|.828
|846
|16.3
|Poeltl
|10
|27.7
|66-88
|.750
|0-0
|22-39
|.564
|154
|15.4
|Barnes
|63
|35.3
|375-832
|.451
|57-191
|158-207
|.763
|965
|15.3
|Achiuwa
|42
|22.5
|156-325
|.480
|21-80
|75-108
|.694
|408
|9.7
|Boucher
|60
|20.4
|209-423
|.494
|51-154
|107-145
|.738
|576
|9.6
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Flynn
|43
|13.7
|74-200
|.370
|42-111
|17-24
|.708
|207
|4.8
|Young
|52
|15.1
|108-196
|.551
|6-34
|18-26
|.692
|240
|4.6
|Banton
|27
|9.3
|46-112
|.411
|13-46
|15-19
|.789
|120
|4.4
|Koloko
|46
|14.4
|61-126
|.484
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|158
|3.4
|Wieskamp
|3
|8.0
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Hernangomez
|42
|14.6
|48-114
|.421
|17-67
|9-16
|.563
|122
|2.9
|Harper
|4
|3.5
|4-7
|.571
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.5
|Dowtin
|18
|8.8
|19-43
|.442
|3-11
|3-4
|.750
|44
|2.4
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Barton
|4
|8.8
|3-10
|.300
|2-7
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.0
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|66
|241.9
|2728-5996
|.455
|712-2121
|1262-1615
|.781
|7430
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.9
|2677-5461
|.490
|822-2178
|1222-1538
|.795
|7398
|112.1
