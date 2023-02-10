Toronto 3, Columbus 0

Toronto 1 0 2 \u2014 3 Columbus 0 0 0 \u2014 0 First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 22 (Marner, Bunting), 5:45 (pp). Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Toronto, Engvall 11 (Kampf, Rielly), 7:49. 3, Toronto, Tavares 23 (Marner), 8:38. Shots on Goal_Toronto 14-14-13_41. Columbus 6-15-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 4; Columbus 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 18-6-2 (30 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 8-10-3 (41-38). A_18,860 (18,500). T_2:21. Referees_Wes McCauley, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Derek Nansen.