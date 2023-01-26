Toronto 113, Sacramento 95

Anunoby 4-9 0-0 11, S.Barnes 3-8 1-2 7, Siakam 11-24 2-2 26, Trent Jr. 7-15 0-0 16, VanVleet 7-16 1-1 17, Achiuwa 9-12 0-0 19, Hernangomez 0-2 1-2 1, Boucher 7-11 0-0 16. Totals 48-97 5-7 113.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson