Texas Tech 78, Kansas St. 68

Shematsi 2-9 0-0 5, Brylee Glenn 3-4 6-7 12, Jaelyn Glenn 2-6 0-0 4, Gregory 6-13 2-2 16, Sundell 5-7 16-18 27, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Dallinger 0-2 0-0 0, Ebert 1-3 2-2 4, Totals 19-44 26-29 68
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson