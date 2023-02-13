Texas Southern 79, Southern U. 68

Barnes 2-8 3-3 7, Nicholas 4-5 1-3 9, Walker 4-10 2-2 10, Granger 9-12 6-9 29, Henry 6-15 3-5 19, Gilliam 0-1 2-2 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Farooq 1-2 0-0 3, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Mortle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-24 79.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson