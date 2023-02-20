Texas Rio Grande Valley 113, SW Assemblies 65

Carter 1-8 0-0 2, Henley 3-13 4-4 11, Owen 3-6 0-0 9, Pitt 1-4 0-0 2, B.Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Pettway 1-3 2-2 4, Carson 4-6 3-3 12, Guillen 1-8 0-0 2, Grisnold 4-9 0-0 10, Kamara 1-4 3-6 6, Catlin 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Ramamirdham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-70 12-15 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson