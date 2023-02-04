Texas-Arlington 70, Sam Houston St. 58

Ezeagu 3-5 0-0 6, Huefner 5-9 1-2 15, Grant 1-11 4-4 6, May 2-4 0-0 5, Powers 1-8 1-1 4, Wilkerson 3-11 4-4 12, Ikpe 1-4 2-5 4, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 4, Scroggins 1-3 0-0 2, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-16 58.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson