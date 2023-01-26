Texas A&M-CC 96, Nicholls 86

Littles 2-4 3-4 7, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Huffman 6-11 2-2 16, Jones 9-14 0-0 22, Spencer 4-12 2-4 11, Amir-Paul 3-5 4-4 10, White 4-6 0-0 12, Collins 1-2 3-4 5, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 14-18 86.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson