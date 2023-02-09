Texas A&M-CC 91, Houston Christian 68

Maring 2-3 1-2 5, Bazil 1-8 1-4 4, King 4-9 3-5 11, Klanjscek 9-18 7-7 30, Long 1-8 2-2 5, Hofman 0-7 2-2 2, Iyeyemi 1-3 2-3 4, Moore 1-2 1-2 4, Achara 0-1 0-0 0, Proctor 1-3 1-2 3, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-29 68.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson