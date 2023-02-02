Texas A&M-CC 86, New Orleans 69

Mushila 4-6 7-8 15, Fryer 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-4 5-6 7, Murdix 2-6 2-3 6, Tennyson 6-10 4-4 19, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Dease 4-8 4-6 12, Keys 4-9 1-2 9, Grandberry 0-0 1-2 1, Nickelson 0-0 2-2 2, Roberts 3-4 0-1 7, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 26-34 86.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson