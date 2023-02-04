Texas A&M-CC 83, SE Louisiana 72

Mushila 2-7 2-4 6, Fryer 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 4-8 3-4 11, Murdix 9-18 3-3 23, Tennyson 4-11 5-5 16, Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Keys 4-7 2-2 10, Dease 2-4 0-0 4, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 15-18 83.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson